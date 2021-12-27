iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,565 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,557. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

