iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,565 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

