iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.93

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.