iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.07

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

