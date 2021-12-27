iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,447.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

