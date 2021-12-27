iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.84. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,625. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.