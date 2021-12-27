iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,594,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $108.50 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.