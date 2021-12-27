iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.99

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.99 and last traded at $72.77, with a volume of 89716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

