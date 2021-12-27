iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.75

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 18761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

