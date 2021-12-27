iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.83. 655,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.