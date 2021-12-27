iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 309,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 923,147 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. National Pension Service lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 374,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 344,214 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.