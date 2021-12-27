iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 1.15% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSA opened at $88.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

