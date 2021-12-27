iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

