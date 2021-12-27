iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.