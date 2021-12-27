iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $82,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $304.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

