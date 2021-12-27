iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.33

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.33, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

