iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.93

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

