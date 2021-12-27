iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

