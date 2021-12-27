iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $476.93

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $476.93 and last traded at $476.87, with a volume of 48100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.55 and a 200 day moving average of $448.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

