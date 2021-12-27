iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $474.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.