iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

