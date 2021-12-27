iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.49

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.49 and last traded at $155.49, with a volume of 9043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

