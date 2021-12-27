iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVE opened at $154.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.25 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

