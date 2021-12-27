iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.