iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.61 and last traded at C$32.54. 725,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,614,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

