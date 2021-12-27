iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 509.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.50% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $65.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

