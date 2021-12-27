iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

