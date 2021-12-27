iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

IYF stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

