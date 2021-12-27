ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 10.6%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) shares were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

