IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 5,229 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $87,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64.

On Monday, December 20th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $286,010.56.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.44. 856,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

