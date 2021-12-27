IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.4%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 1,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,129,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,010 shares of company stock valued at $786,693. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 1,001,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.