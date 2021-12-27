J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.19

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.19 and last traded at $203.18, with a volume of 10204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

