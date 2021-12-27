James T. Treace Sells 23,390 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 23,390 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $380,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
