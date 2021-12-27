James T. Treace Sells 23,390 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 23,390 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $380,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

