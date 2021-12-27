Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

