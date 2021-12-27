Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

