Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

