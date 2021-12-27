Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.96 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.