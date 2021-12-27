Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

