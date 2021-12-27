Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,400. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.