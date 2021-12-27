Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 244.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.007 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

