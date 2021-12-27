Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $195.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.04.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

