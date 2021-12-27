Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.