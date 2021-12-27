Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 275.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.