Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

