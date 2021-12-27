Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $495.60 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

