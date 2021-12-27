Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:REGL opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

