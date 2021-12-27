Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $113.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

