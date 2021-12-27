Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,347 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 139.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $374.28 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $381.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

