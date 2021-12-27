Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 873 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $266.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

