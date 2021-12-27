Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 49,603 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGBH stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.